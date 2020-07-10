The quality of the Deschutes water is one of the attractions of this locality that cannot be measured in money. Straight from the perpetual glaciers of the Cascades, without admixture of alkali or pollution of cities or a numerous population in the upper valley of the Deschutes river is vastly more than horsepower of moisture for plant life. It makes all the difference between a barren desert and delightful homes. Let us not fail to appreciate this. Every citizen should be a water warden and see that our priceless river remains always at source of health and wealth and of unblemished beauty.
The following historical editorial originally appeared in what was then called The Bend Bulletin on July 7, 1905.
