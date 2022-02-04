Editor’s note: This historical editorial originally appeared in the March 15, 1907 edition of what was then called The Bend Bulletin.
Never before in the history of Oregon has there been so large an immigration into the state as is now in progress. Thousands are coming from all parts of the country, particularly the Middle West, to visit our state, acquaint themselves with opportunities here and if they are satisfied, to make their future home in some part of this great and prosperous commonwealth. This influx of people looking for a new country where they can better their condition is sure to result in a greatly increased population for Oregon. And that means a greater development of Oregon’s unparalleled resources in the next few years.
What is drawing these thousands of enterprising people into Oregon’s boundaries. The answer is not difficult to find. Seldom, if ever, has the state been as prosperous as it now is. Reports from every section indicate great prosperity. Labor is scarce and is commanding the best of wages, great building activity is seen in all the cities, new lands are being put under cultivation throughout the state, irrigation projects are being developed, railroads are in process of construction, sawmills are humming, mines are being worked — in fact, the one common report from all sources is that Oregon is a veritable bee hive of activity and is on the verge of great and substantial development.
It has been said that Oregon needed more population. Indications are that will soon be supplied....
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.