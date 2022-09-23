As local people become better acquainted with the new rules regarding irrigated land that the State Land Board have under consideration, the greater becomes the opposition to them. Sunday J.E. Sawhill returned from a trip to Portland and he reports several features of the new rules that are not at all liked by the settlers here. The reason for the opposition that is developing is the firm belief by practically every one that the rules instead of working to benefit the whole country would do incalculable harm. In other words, would completely throttle the development of this section, and that the State Land Board certainly does not want. …
Practically all the features of the new rules aroused their opposition. Among these was one requiring a settler, at time of making final proof, to submit affidavits stating exact size and capacity of his laterals, of the company’s canals feeding them, amount of water carried by the canals, etc. A lot of technical information that no man would know except an experienced engineer. Another objectionable rule was one allowing the filing of contests against the holdings of settlers. The company claims that the contract the settler signs is sufficient to determine his delinquency and when such delinquency is found and the settler ejected, then is sufficient time to step in and apply for the land.
Other objectionable features were found, but the one of prime importance and which arouses the greatest opposition is that one requiring residence on the land within six months of purchase and until final proof is made. That is the one to which local people are objecting, for they readily realize that if it is enforced the development of this section will be knocked down. …
Editor’s note: The following historical editorial originally appeared in what was then called The Bend Bulletin on Oct. 18, 1907. This one actually began on the front page and continued on the editorial page.
