The self-appointed and would-be censor of newspaperdom in Crook county, the Prineville Review, in its weekly diatribe on he Bulletin, takes nearly a column to state that there is no smallpox in Prineville. As usual, The Review works itself up into a fit of righteous indignation over a harmless little paragraph in The Bulletin, and out of its disordered brain conjures up a deep, dark, dirty and unholy plot on the part of The Bulletin to forever damn the city of Prineville. Bosh! If the Review does not want such items printed it must proceed to bind and gag and keep at home certain of its citizens, for it was from a Prineville citizen that The Bulletin got its information regarding the reported smallpox case, the man stating that three or four doctors had pronounced it as such. Furthermore, The Bulletin has no desire to injure Prineville. It is glad to see the county seat prosper, and hopes that its prosperity may continue....
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Editor’s note: This editorial originally appeared in the Dec. 21, 1906, edition of what was then called The Bend Bulletin.
Two years ago, the Bend Park & Recreation District shelved plans to build a footbridge over the Deschutes River southwest of Bend. Now a grassroots movement that supports the bridge idea is gearing up for a renewed campaign to build the bridge. If you have a detailed opinion, send it to letters@bendbulletin.com
Hello Bend! Central Oregon Reinvented - 1950-2000: A Pictorial History
Just released - Limited supply
This 168 page, heirloom-quality book from The Bulletin captures Central Oregon history through hundreds of stunning photos selected from the archives of the Deschutes County Historical Society, The Bulletin and our readers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.