One of the best items of news that The Bulletin has presented to its readers for some time is the account this week of the visit of Mr. Thomas H. Shevlin to Bend and the news that he brought with him. Mr. Shevlin is a lumber manufacturer of Minneapolis, Minnesota and his sawmills and timber holdings are some of the largest in that state of lumber kings. His company has bought, during the past two years, an extensive acreage of timberland in the Bend country. While at Bend, he chose the location of his sawmills, which will be erected when the railways come, this location being but a short distance from the townsite. Mr. Shevlin’s decision to build his mills here and manufacture his timber at this place means that Bend has a bright future before it and will some day be a city of no mean proportions. Mr. Shevlin himself stated that within 10 years after the railroad comes, Bend will be a city of 25,000 inhabitants, and he has had a long experience in seeing how cities grow and what an important factor an extensive lumber industry is to any growing city. Bend is destined to become one of the largest cities of Oregon.
But the matter of greatest importance to this section at the present is the question of the railroad transportation. And Mr. Shevlin brought good news in that respect also. He said that Bend will have a railroad within two years and what is quite probable, within 12 months. …
Mr. Shevlin left Bend enthusiastic over its future, because looking at it with the eyes of a man accustomed to big things, he saw great resources lying here awaiting development. It is evident that he intends to have a hand in that development — a development that is not far distant and which, when it is accomplished, will make the Bend country one of the richest and most favored sections in the entire Northwest.
Editor’s note: The following historical editorial originally appeared in what was then called The Bend Bulletin on May 8, 1908.
