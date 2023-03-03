One of the strongest candidates before the voters of the Ninth Senatorial District for the office of joint-senator from the counties of Crook, Klamath, Lake and Grant is Mr. L.F. Willits of Klamath Falls. Mr. Willits is a retired merchant of about 50 years of age and is a staunch Republican. He has large land interests in Klamath County and is deeply interested in irrigation work, holding land under the government project in Klamath County. During the next session of the Legislature an attempt will be made to pass an up-to-date water law for Oregon; and it is of the utmost importance to this district — which is so extensively interested in irrigation work — to have senators and representatives in the Legislature who have given this subject study and thought and who are acquainted with it through practical experience.
Mr. Willits has been in Klamath County about 20 years and previous to that lived in Lake County. His long residence in this district has given him an intimate acquaintance with its needs and he would represent the district with ability. It is generally conceded that the senatorship will go to Klamath County in this campaign. Mr. Willits should receive the favorable consideration of the voters.
Editor’s note: The following historical editorial originally appeared in what was then called The Bend Bulletin on March 20, 1908.
