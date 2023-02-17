The first gun in the local option campaign of 1908 was fired in Prineville last Sunday. The proposition is to vote on the question of prohibiting saloons in Crook County as a whole and the residents of the county knew that something was doing last Sunday. Dr. Hudson who is to spend nearly three weeks in the county lecturing on the interests of local option prohibition, proved to be the man for the place and a master of the art of public speaking. At 2:30 o’clock Sunday he lectured to an audience of men only, at the Union Church, on the subject, “Bull Calves or Boy Babies.” The attendance was the largest ever known in Prineville at a meeting of that kind, and every word was eagerly listened to by every one present. Again and again was the audience convulsed with laughter, by some good story or witticism of the speaker. …
Dr. Hudson will speak in Bend Sunday night in the church. He will be at Laidlaw Sunday morning and at Three Creek schoolhouse Saturday evening. All should hear him. There will be fun by the acre and logic that will lift a mortgage.
Editor’s note: This historical editorial originally appeared in what was then called The Bend Bulletin on March 13, 1908.
