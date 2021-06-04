Editor’s note: The following historical editorial originally appeared in what was then called The Bend Bulletin on June 29, 1906.
The editor of the Crook County Journal may perhaps be pardoned for printing misleading inaccuracies about the court house matter and county finances as furnished him by the Prineville ring, since he is a new man in the community, not onto Prineville curves and crooks. Perhaps a little later after the coming investigation and he learns a little history, he will be more wary of championing the ring’s doings.
As he seems so good at explaining, will he explain how, when the treasurer swears that there is only $18,867 in the general fund, the county is to build a $45,000 court house without incurring indebtedness, and how, if the county expends that $18,000 or the major portion thereof for the proposed building, the county expenses are to be provided for? If $61,000, or even $45,000, is to be paid out, where will the money come from if not from the taxpayers? Perhaps he can explain how a “competent architect” made plans for a $40,000 building and the bids ran up to $75,000 or $80,000, and how the advertisements for bids were so ingenuously arranged that only one man in America could intelligently submit a bid, and also explains the relations between the Salem and Portland bidders.
Perhaps he can explain away the story published last week in the Madras Pioneer, and perhaps may flounder in the mire attempting to do so.
The taxpayers are assured, in one issue of the Journal that the rate will be lower than heretofore — “a material reduction.” In another issue it is explained that the rate will be 19 and 1/2 mills as against 21 last year. Again it is admitted that the valuations are raised from $3,000,000 to $6,000,000 in the new assessment. …
It is not up to the editor of the Journal to explain that he approves the ring methods and stand in with them or to admit that, being a new man in the county, he did not know the game but was told what to do by the gang. Let there be light.
