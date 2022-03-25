How much is it worth to you to be an American citizen? How highly do you value the privilege of living in a country that never experiences a famine and where it is commonly said too much, instead of too little, is eaten? At the present time China and Russia are passing through one of the worst famines in their histories. Thousands are dying. Diseases, caused by lack of nourishment, are spreading among them. Children are being sold into lives of slavery; daughters to lives of shame. The people of whole sections are living on a paste or dough made from grass, weeds, herbs — a vile stuff with but little nourishment and fruitful in breeding disease. What should prosperous America do to relieve this dire state of affairs?
It has been suggested that the ladies of Bend plan some little entertainment or social, the proceeds from which, together with contributions from those who so desired, could be forwarded to the sufferers. It is an excellent idea and the Bend ladies should take immediate action.... Should not Bend do its share — and more — to relieve this suffering? What is your American citizenship worth to you?
Editor’s note: This historical editorial originally appeared in what was then called The Bend Bulletin on Aug. 26, 1907.
