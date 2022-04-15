• • •

Fifty dollar land is getting to be quite a common thing in this section. Nearly every week reports are heard of land selling for $50 an acre or that some farmer has refused to sell at that price. This is but an indication of what land in the upper Deschutes Valley will be worth, when the county is fully developed and railroad transportation is furnished. Six years ago the first work was done in reclaiming the desert surrounding Bend. In those six short years the land has increased in value to such an extent that, as has been said, farmers can often sell for $50 an acre if they so desire.

What a contrast is furnished when you compare this state of affairs with the history of land values in the Middle West. Here we have a country with the development only fairly begun and almost 100 miles from a railroad but with land selling for $50 an acre.

In Iowa and Minnesota and other states of the Mississippi valley, it has only been a few years that land values have exceeded this figure and the country is a network of railroads.

To be sure, land favorably located and with many improvements sells at a much higher figure, but farms situated several miles from town are still selling for only a little more than $50 per acre. In those states, where the soil is truly fertile and productive, it has taken 30 or 40 — yes and in some cases 50 years for land values to reach $50 an acre. Out here, the values jump that far in six years after development has fairly started.

Editor’s note: This historical editorial originally appeared in what was then called The Bend Bulletin on May 10, 1907.

