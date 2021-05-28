Editor’s note: The following historical editorial originally appeared in what was then called The Bend Bulletin on June 29, 1906.
Dr. U. C. Coe’s timely article elsewhere in this issue, in which he ably urges the importance of a pure water supply, should receive careful consideration of all settlers in the Deschutes valley. While this fertile valley is remarkably free from disease and is blessed with a healthful, invigorating climate and an excellent water supply, yet there are a few simple rules that all should observe that the danger of disease may be reduced to the lowest possible minimum. As the doctor states, there are few sources so prolific with disease as drinking water that is in any way contaminated. While water drawn directly from the river contains but a small percent of impure matter, yet at certain times of the year, especially during hot weather, there is a slight danger from river water. This danger is much greater when ditch water is used and settlers who are dependent on drinking water on this source should read carefully the doctor’s statements and profit thereby.
His suggestion regarding the need of some permanent organization to keep uncontaminated the water of the river, touches a matter of great importance to the health of those living in the region. Some action should at once be taken that will lead to permanent results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.