A saloon under state law that governs such matters, operates and sells its wares in Bend wholly under the supervision and control of the city council. That body has the power to issue or refuse licenses at its discretion or to revoke them when it deems the welfare of the community demands it. Hence the action the council took within the past week in revoking the license of A. B. Estebenet was wholly within its legal right. No one denies that. The action is commendable and should receive the hearty approval of all citizens who desire to see the law enforced and who wish our city to be kept as free from vice and degenerating influences as possible.
It is claimed that Mr. Estebenet’s bar-keeper was caught in the act of selling liquor to minors, a plain violation of the law and an act that should be most bitterly condemned. Mr. Estebenet denies the truthfulness of these complaints and says that at no time has liquor been sold to minors; that it was sold to adults who gave it to the boys and assumed the responsibility. That perhaps may not be breaking the letter of the law but it certainly is the spirit.
We do not want our boys to get liquor under any circumstances. Furthermore, reliable men state positively that they have seen the liquor sold to minors over the Estebenet bar. The law and all good citizens will not countenance such actions.
If Mr. Estebenet desires to keep free from trouble in the future (in case he is granted a license), he will see that minors are not allowed to procure liquor in any manner in his place of business.
Editor’s note: The following historical editorial originally appeared in the Aug. 2, 1907 edition of what was then called The Bend Bulletin.
