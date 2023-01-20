In another column the announcement of the candidacy of H.C. Ellis for the office of county judge is made. Mr. Ellis had no particular desire to enter the political race but at last agreed to do so after much urging by his friends. And the public should be congratulated in that Mr. Ellis has allowed his name to go before the voters, for, if elected, he will make one of the very best judges the county has ever had.

Mr. Ellis possesses in a marked degree the qualifications necessary for a county judge. He is an attorney at law, having been admitted to the bar both in Illinois and Michigan. After having been admitted to the bar, he took a year’s course in the law school at Ann Arbor, the state university of Michigan, and graduated from that institution. Later he returned and took a two year’s postgraduate course. Thus Mr. Ellis has the legal training that should be possessed by a county judge, the Michigan university ranking as one of the very best in the United States. He also pursued other studies at the University of Chicago.

Editor’s note: The following historical editorial originally appeared in what was then called The Bend Bulletin on Feb. 7, 1908.

