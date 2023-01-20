In another column the announcement of the candidacy of H.C. Ellis for the office of county judge is made. Mr. Ellis had no particular desire to enter the political race but at last agreed to do so after much urging by his friends. And the public should be congratulated in that Mr. Ellis has allowed his name to go before the voters, for, if elected, he will make one of the very best judges the county has ever had.
Mr. Ellis possesses in a marked degree the qualifications necessary for a county judge. He is an attorney at law, having been admitted to the bar both in Illinois and Michigan. After having been admitted to the bar, he took a year’s course in the law school at Ann Arbor, the state university of Michigan, and graduated from that institution. Later he returned and took a two year’s postgraduate course. Thus Mr. Ellis has the legal training that should be possessed by a county judge, the Michigan university ranking as one of the very best in the United States. He also pursued other studies at the University of Chicago.
Besides the legal training, Mr. Ellis has shown himself to possess good business ability, so necessary in one who is to have a hand in conducting county affairs. He is the manager of the Pioneer Telegraph & Telephone Company, a corporation that is growing rapidly and is extending its lines throughout Central Oregon. His duties as manager of this company and as a United States land commissioner have given him a wide acquaintance over the county, and the one significant feature of this acquaintance is that he commands the respect and friendship of people from every community. Mr. Ellis is sized up by those who know him as a clean man morally, a man of much ability and integrity.
If the voters nominate and elect Mr. Ellis to the office of county judge, they will have an officer who will conduct the affairs of the county impartially and well. …
Editor’s note: The following historical editorial originally appeared in what was then called The Bend Bulletin on Feb. 7, 1908.
