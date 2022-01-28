A number of Western papers are greatly wrought up over President Roosevelt’s forest reserve policy. They condemn in strong terms his latest additions to the nation’s reserves. An indignant article was sent from a western Oregon town to one of the Portland dailies regarding this matter. The sum and substance of its argument was in the statement that “a large number of our citizens were just ready to make filings on timber claims” and were thus deprived of the opportunity to make a few hundred dollars. And by the way, the greatest opposition is coming from that class of people. The welfare of the country as a whole seems not to be much concern to them as far as the forest reserve policy is concerned.
During the time of the recent damaging floods in western Oregon and Washington, it was truthfully stated that the cutting of the timber over large areas was largely responsible for the high water. With many miles of land stripped of its forest protection, the warm sun and chinooks melted the snow so rapidly as to cause floods on the lower streams — floods that caused in one year, hundreds of thousands of dollars damage. But it is unwise policy that aids in preventing floods and in doing so hinders a few hundred people from increasing their personal wealth.....
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Editor’s note: This historical editorial originally appeared in the March 15, 1907, edition of what was then called The Bend Bulletin.
House Bill 4151, filed ahead of the legislative session that begins Tuesday, would allow gas stations to offer self-service pumps alongside pumps staffed by a station attendant. Send an email to letters@bendbulletin.com and tell us what you think.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.