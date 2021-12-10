It is folly to expect the large counties of Eastern Oregon to retain their present boundaries when settlers occupy and develop them. These large areas must be divided up so that there may be reasonably close contact between the people and their government. Here is a fact that must be recognized. It is may be taken for granted that the old interests will resist any division — it is more profitable to them, of course, to hold their cinch on the new development and compel it to pay tribute to them. Therefore the political, business and social progress of these remote but rapidly growing communities must be in the face of opposition of the old interests, which are admittedly selfish by breaking up these county empires. We can not get around this stern fact.
The cry so often raised by those opposed to progress is that dividing the county will make taxes higher. Those who do not think or understand, who merely use the surface drift of words proceed on the assumption that “two county governments will cost twice as much as one, therefore taxes will be higher.” If this were true, it is a one-sided or half view of the case. The great question with reasonable men is not “What do we pay?” The spirit of American citizenship is not be to stingy paying out money if it brings adequate benefits.
...Probably the average citizen of the Deschutes Valley pays out of his own private pocket in getting to and from the county seat for the transaction of necessary business twice as much as the public taxgatherer collects from him. ... (H)ow is the Deschutes Valley represented in the expenditures from the Crook County treasury — the expenditures of within the control of the county court? Where are the bridges which our money has paid for? What are the roads with the rapid new development here has made so essential? Why it takes a year to get a deed or a mortgage recorded after we have gone 25 or 75 miles to the county seat to do business?
Editor’s note: This historical editorial originally appeared in the Jan. 25, 1907 edition of what was then called The Bend Bulletin.
