Surely there will be some good towns on the 700 square miles of the Deschutes “desert.” Bend won’t be the only town; no more will Prineville. There will be local trading centers at Laidlaw, Tumalo, Cline Falls, Redmond, Forest River Bed and doubtless other places. As the county is occupied there will be demand and support for all these. So long as they keep pace with the development of native resources they will be all right. If they run ahead, they will find hard sledding.
Towns are not to be made arbitrarily. Capital alone cannot build a city, any more than in can produce a daisy or pumpkin over night. Tacoma and Seattle are living examples of the futility of efforts to change the direction of commerce as established by natural selection. The mighty power of the Northern Pacific Railway, with all of its concentric rings, set about itself the task of treating a new city of Tacoma and killing the old city of Seattle. The old town had no railroad, there was no room for two cities, and everybody thought it must fail. But did it? The Northern Pacific railroad itself went into bankruptcy and the head of its land and townsite ring committed suicide. And Seattle is a bigger and better city because of its fight with Northern Pacific.
…We shall welcome and assist all agencies for development of the country. We shall live in good fellowship with out neighbors. We shall make progress as fast as the general growth will permit, not by pulling down others but by lifting ourselves up. Our water power and our timber must make a large town here. The wider influences of business, irresistible as the tides, have set this way and our destiny will be worked out on these lines.
