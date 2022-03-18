When President Withycombe of the Oregon agricultural college at Corvallis was at the Redmond fair last fall he stated that one of the leading industries of this region in the future will be the dairy business. That is the opinion held by many here. Therefore, it will be well for the farmers of the upper Deschutes Valley to gradually turn their attention to the needs of the dairying business and lay their plans accordingly.....
It has been amply demonstrated that the Bend country can grow good alfalfa. Acres upon acres of if should be sowed as rapidly as possible. And as the fodder supply increases, cows with the very best strains of dairy blood in them should be brought into this country. The majority of the cattle in these parts now are range or beef stock. They will always be needed. We also need good dairy breeds. It will take time to introduce large numbers of these cattle into this region, and the work should be started at once by those who have the means to undertake it....
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Editor’s note: This historical editorial originally appeared in what was then called The Bend Bulletin on April 26, 1907.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.