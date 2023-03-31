Rumor says that Larkin Elliott, confined in the county jail, has told who murdered “Shorty” Davis some eight or nine years ago. In the telling of this he implicates, so the report further states, 22 prominent stock and business men of Prineville and vicinity. If his story is true, an interesting chapter in early-day crime will undoubtedly soon be exposed to the light of publicity. Prineville, like so many frontier places, was at one time infested with a band of lawless stockmen who stole and lynched and foully murdered those who stood against the ruffians or who excited their displeasure. Many a story of cold-blooded murder can be told by the pioneer, and the Old Crooked River Bridge at Prineville has held suspended from its beams at a rope’s end the lifeless body of more than one man. Men were shot in the back through open windows, and many a one was ordered to leave the county in a certain time or suffer the consequences. For years the county was ruled and dominated by a gang of dastardly stock thieves and murderers. …
Editor’s note: The following historical editorial originally appeared in what was then called The Bend Bulletin on April 24, 1908.
