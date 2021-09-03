James J. Hill, the great empire builder of the Northwest, in a most remarkable address at the recent Minnesota state fair, pointed out a danger that confronts this republic, a danger that should attract the serious attention of every American. It is the problem of how well shall feed, clothe and supply with labor the vast population that is yearly coming to this country. It has been the experience of former peoples that when thousands of men were hungry and could not contain work, revolution and anarchy inevitably followed. This is the danger for America.
Basing his deductions on reliable sources of information, Mr. Hill said that by 1950 we will have 200,000,000 people in these United States. It will demand great natural wealth and many industries to supply that vast throng with labor and food.
But, with the foolish extravagance that has characterized America in the handling of her natural resources, several of the nation’s sources of wealth will soon be exhausted. The four great sources of natural wealth are the sea, the forests, mineral products and the soil. The products from the sea produce so small a percent that they may be dropped from the calculations. It is well known that the forests of America will soon be exhausted, and the mineral wealth is also rapidly disappearing.
Whence then is to come the wealth the resources that will feed and satisfy 200,000,000 people? It is a question of vital importance — vital at all times but especially so now, as it must be solved by the time the child now born is a man grown.
Mr. Hill draws a dark picture. He points in no lame language to our extravagance and utter foolishness in wasting and exhausting our natural resources. But while he portrays possible dire results, he also has a remedy. He maintains that the hope of the country is in its soil. …
Present wasteful and insufficient methods of agriculture must be replaced by careful and scientific tilling of the soil. …
Central Oregon needs a model farm. The future welfare of our country demands better agricultural methods. Will the state meet its duty in this respect, or will it be found wanting?
