Editor’s note:This historical editorial originally appeared in the July 5, 1907, edition of what was then called The Bend Bulletin.
While discussing railroad prospects for this section with a visitor to Bend, a Bend man recently stated that everyone here is enthusiastically hoping a railroad will reach us in the near future.
The visitor replied that hope belonged to ecclesiastics and that Bend people should get to work and by vigorous and well-directed efforts induce capital to build a railroad to this section.
To a certain extent this gentleman’s remarks contain wisdom. Bend people should do — and are doing — much to induce men to invest their capital in the long desired railroad.
There is a goodly amount of this work that is going on under the surface and of which the general public is not cognizant. It can also be said it is very probable, indeed, that this labor will bear fruit. Indications now have that appearance. Others are speaking a good word for the country wherever they have an opportunity to do so and are thus aiding to place its good points and wealth and traffic possibilities before the man with capital. Still others are moving here, are clearing up ranches and putting them under cultivation, thus helping to develop the country and create more traffic for the railroads when they do come. We all have a part to do and are striving to do it....
Apropos of the railroad question it might be well to add that The Bulletin has been booming the country and building railroads for the past two or three years and have not yet got one built out of the Deschutes canyon or across the Cascades range. It is not “up to” the capitalistic visitor and others of his class who are interested in this country to chip in and build the railroad, while the rest of us supply the hope and its concomitant characteristics of the local work and development.
