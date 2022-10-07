It is hoped that Bend people will take up with zeal the support of a free public library and reading room as outlined in an article on the first page of this issue. Under present contemplated plans the institution will be first and foremost a public institution and its benefits will be open to everyone. The present board has adopted this plan for the reason that it was thought best — in fact the only proper plan — to throw it open to the public, make it an institution of which the town can be proud, and it is believed that there will then be no difficulty in providing for its support. Bend people are liberal in supporting a worthy public undertaking and there is no doubt that they will support this when its plan and scope of work is fully understood.
A free library and reading room is now found in all progressive and intelligent communities. It is recognized as part of the educational system of a town, and, indeed, it plays an important role in educational work. When there is a good library, the pupils of the school find it of great assistance in reference work, and their education is broadened and made better in many ways by having access to the best books. A library is always of invaluable aid to school pupils and is patronized extensively by them.
Not only is a public library of aid to the school, but it furnishes a means of a life-long education to the adults of a community. To the person whose early education was neglected on account of poverty or other untoward circumstances, the public library is indeed a boon. There they can take up a course of self-education and by diligent and well-directed reading they can broaden their life and make of themselves better, happier and more intelligent citizens. And the recreation and enjoyment one gets from a good book is, of course, open to all. …
Editor’s note: The following historical editorial originally appeared in the Nov. 15, 1907, edition of what was then called The Bend Bulletin.
