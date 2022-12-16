An article elsewhere in this issue gives some figures regarding the yield of grains last season in the Bend country. The figures speak for themselves. A region that can produce 831/4 bushels of oats to the acre, and which on a general average will produce 50 bushels of small grain per acre, has much of which to boast and be proud. And it should always be remembered that each succeeding year will bring better crops in this region. As the vegetation rots and more humus is worked into the soil, the yield will increase. …
Mr. Foster who furnished The Bulletin its figures, has lived in the valley 30 years. … When that is compared with what the raw land yields here, it is clearly demonstrated what a fertile soil the farmer of the Bend country has to work with.
Editor’s note: The following historical editorial originally appeared in what was then called The Bend Bulletin on Jan. 10, 1908.
