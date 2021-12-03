Only once within the last week or 10 days has the mail reached Bend before the middle of the night. Consequently Bend people had to wait until the following morning before they could get their mail. By that time the out-going stage had left for the railroad, so that an answer to any mail of importance that demanded immediate attention could not leave Bend until after a delay of 24 hours.
Wednesday night we received no railroad mail at all, it having missed connections somewhere along the line.
Yet there are those who are loud in their utterances that we do not need a better mail service throughout Western Crook. Why, of course, not! Any old time for the receipt of their mail is good enough for the people over there.
Editor’s note: The following historical editorial originally appeared in what was then called The Bend Bulletin on Dec. 28, 1906.
