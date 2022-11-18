A turn of affairs that carries with it no mean importance to Bend is the taking over of the Arnold ditch by Mr. J. E. Sawhill, who will push that project to an early completion, if no hitch develops in further proceedings to upset present plans.
The land to be watered by this system lies right at Bend’s dooryard. To have allowed the project to fail — as was feared for a time would be done — would have extended a bad influence on the town and ultimately on the entire section.
A number of families have moved to this section, and have made quite extensive improvements on their land that was to be reclaimed by this ditch. They are an energetic class of people and the sort that is good to have in a community. The business they bring to Bend is considerable and will constantly increase as their lands are developed and new settlers move in as their neighbors, which is sure to follow.
If the ditch had failed, many of these settlers would have moved away feeling disgusted with the country — as is human nature — and the reports they would spread probably would have been tinged with disappointment. What could have been a prosperous thriving section contributing its share to the upbuilding of Bend would have been practically depopulated.
Hence, it is to be hoped that this project will be pushed through rapidly. Its successful accomplishment will mean that a large tract of land right at Bend’s threshold will be rapidly developed, and that is a good thing for all concerned.
Editor’s note: This historical editorial originally appeared in the Dec. 20, 1907, issue of what was then called The Bend Bulletin.
