A turn of affairs that carries with it no mean importance to Bend is the taking over of the Arnold ditch by Mr. J. E. Sawhill, who will push that project to an early completion, if no hitch develops in further proceedings to upset present plans.

The land to be watered by this system lies right at Bend’s dooryard. To have allowed the project to fail — as was feared for a time would be done — would have extended a bad influence on the town and ultimately on the entire section.

Editor’s note: This historical editorial originally appeared in the Dec. 20, 1907, issue of what was then called The Bend Bulletin.

