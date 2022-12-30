Another noteworthy step in the work of reclaiming the desert has been accomplished by the Deschutes Irrigation & Power Company. The big stave pipe that has been in the process of construction for several weeks is now finished, and last Saturday water ran through it for the first time. The building of the big tube has been successfully accomplished in every particular, and the means is now provided whereby water can be carried across the depression of the old river bed and delivered on to the lands lying at the base of Powell Buttes to the west and north. The soil in that section is some of the very best — fertile, deep and free from rock. With ample water with which to irrigate, this land will produce enormous crops. Many settlers are already cultivating farms there and have been waiting for the time when the ditch company would deliver water to them. The completion of the stave pipe means much to these settlers. The pipe carries water sufficient to reclaim 12,000 acres. It makes possible the building of happy homes and the cultivation of fertile fields on what has heretofore been sagebrush wastes. It is a good piece of work well done, and will play an important part in developing this section.
Editor’s note: The following historical editorial originally appeared in what was then called The Bend Bulletin on Jan. 24, 1908.
