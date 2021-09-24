The reclamation service’s recent announcement to build a dam in the Deschutes river canyon — and thereby destroy one of the most desirable routes into Central Oregon — has aroused no small degree of condemnation. This is as it should be. Here in Central Oregon there is a vast empire of underdeveloped wealth awaiting the coming of transportation to spring into life and furnish work and homes to thousands of people. This vast empire is on the verge of this development and any act that hinders it, however temporarily, is unjust and unwise. While there are several other very good routes into Central Oregon, upon which surveys are now being rapidly completed, the only railroad that had actual construction under way was the one coming up the Deschutes canyon. This line must now be abandoned — at least until the reclamation service throws over its plan to build this dam.
The Bulletin has no desire to attack the reclamation service. The good it is doing in reclaiming many areas of desert land can not be computed. However, this plan to dam the Deschutes, generate electric power and carry it 100 miles or more pump water for the Umatilla project and in doing retard the development in this section of the state is manifestly unfair. The Umatilla project has ample transportation facilities — both rail and water — and is in the midst of a section that is rapidly developing. Why, then, should Central Oregon be injured in order to build up the Umatilla region?
It may be answered that the only practical plan to get water onto the Umatilla lands is by pumping and that the Deschutes is the only available stream from which to obtain the power for such pumping. If this is true then let the government engineers build the dam on a few miles farther up-stream — at some point above the confluence of Willow Creek with the Deschutes. That would leave the canyon open as far as desired, and it is said that just as good power sites can be found further up-stream. …
Editor’s note: The following historical editorial originally appeared in what was then called The Bend Bulletin on Oct. 26, 1906.
