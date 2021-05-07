It may be that Crook County will always be a mere tail to the Prineville kite. It may be that Crook County will always pour its taxes in to Prineville’s lap. It may be … the Prineville gang will always bow down to and worshipped as the only really noble institution on earth. If the people wish it that way, they may have it to their heart’s content. It is a really glorious thing for the taxpayers of Crook County to be permitted to build an elegant court house for Prineville, and pay public officers for neglecting the public business, for setting up jobs to plunder the county.
This is the Prineville idea of a square deal. When the rest of the world expresses a different notion, Prineville kicks and bites, bucks and rears and paws the air, squeals and howls and squawks, and goes on a spree more dreadful than its ordinary state …
A new courthouse will cost the taxpayers of Crook County $50 to $73 each. Yet is was to be contracted for in secrecy and that assessment roll so manipulated that those who get the most benefit would pay the least.
Taxpayers, how do you like it?
