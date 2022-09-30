A few days ago a young man drove into Bend who was in pretty destitute circumstances. He had enough money to buy feed for his horses and then was obliged to borrow money to provide himself, wife and child with food. Today he has a filing on a homestead and is earning (unreadable) a day with the aid of his team. The good part of it is that work is plentiful and he can find all the work he wants at those wages.
This young man is not a knocker. If you ask him how he likes the country, he replies with a loud smile that it’s plenty good enough for him. And he is more than glad he came. The Bulletin knows other men who came into this country and afterwards borrowed enough money to send for their families. Later some of them sold out property they had in the meantime accumulated, clearing up from two to five thousand dollars. Everyone who might come here undoubtedly could not do as well in so short a time as the last named cases, but if anything is certain it is that there is no better place in the big and growing West for a young man, with strength and a willingness to work, to come and cast his lot. …
Editor’s note: The following historical editorial originally appeared in the November 1, 1907 edition of what was then called The Bend Bulletin.
