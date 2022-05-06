The “unspeakable” Corey has at last attained his heart’s desire and is wedded to Mabelle Gilman the “queen of the footlights.” He has divorced himself of the wife of his youth, the woman who had struggled with him through the years of his poverty and had always been a faithful wife and mother.
She is described as a woman of intelligence, sweetness, fine character and refinement, a thoughtful wife and a tender mother. But she is a “plain” woman and does not possess that sparkle and brilliancy which is conceded to the woman who has displaced her. It is said that “Corey wanted a woman of sparkle and brilliance to boost him along in New York Society.” And “society” will probably open its arms to this pair and take them into its innermost folds.
Corey has millions of dollars, so what difference does it make that he has violated all the finer instincts that an honest man should possess, has discarded a faithful wife like he would a worn-out shoe, and holds the contempt and condemnation of all right-thinking men and women? ...
What a sorry place this work would be if the people who constitute “society” dominated the world’s thought and government. Thank God for those men and women of the “middle class” who place thrift, honesty, faithfulness, moral uprightness and integrity above the acquisition of dollars and above a coveted place in the ranks of society.
Editor’s note: The following historical editorial originally appeared in what was then called The Bend Bulletin on May 17, 1907.
