Where can you find a pleasanter more healthful climate than that of the Bend country? While people are dying by the score from heat in the cities of the East, we, who are fortunate to live in this most delightful climate of Central Oregon are enjoying the best of health and a sunstroke is unknown. While the heat of the mid-day sun is a trifle unpleasant, it is always cool and refreshing in the shade. In the East a man tired out by the day’s labors lies down and tries to sleep and rest but often is unable to do so on account of the oppressive humid heat that lasts far into the night. Here each night, brings sleep to the tired and honest worker, with an atmosphere so delightfully cool that bed covers are needed during the hottest time of the year. Most pleasant and healthful, indeed, is the climate of this favored section.
A matter worthy of note is in the intention of several people here about to engage in the bee industry next year. The bee is a valuable little insect. It plays an important role in agriculture. Not only does it store up, in the form of honey, a most delicious and healthful food, but as it moves from flower to flower it carries pollen from one blossom to another, thus aiding in the fertilization of all flowers. This is of much importance in the production of fruit. The bee carries the pollen from the male to the female blossoms and thus makes them capable of bearing fruit. Of course this process of pollenization is provided for in various ways by nature, but the busy bee is one of the best. Many swarms of bees in this vicinity will not only make honey more plentiful, but it will also help to increase the yield of fruit.
Editor’s note: The following historic editorials originally appeared in the July 26, 1907 edition of what was then called The Bend Bulletin.
