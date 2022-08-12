Where can you find a pleasanter more healthful climate than that of the Bend country? While people are dying by the score from heat in the cities of the East, we, who are fortunate to live in this most delightful climate of Central Oregon are enjoying the best of health and a sunstroke is unknown. While the heat of the mid-day sun is a trifle unpleasant, it is always cool and refreshing in the shade. In the East a man tired out by the day’s labors lies down and tries to sleep and rest but often is unable to do so on account of the oppressive humid heat that lasts far into the night. Here each night, brings sleep to the tired and honest worker, with an atmosphere so delightfully cool that bed covers are needed during the hottest time of the year. Most pleasant and healthful, indeed, is the climate of this favored section.

Editor’s note: The following historic editorials originally appeared in the July 26, 1907 edition of what was then called The Bend Bulletin.

