I applaud John Cushing's column of July 21 for summarizing my own K-12 education in North Bend, Oregon, 1946-1959.
We share the actual experience of an education using textbooks that reflected a history of our state that intentionally gave us white people, white hats. I do not think my all-white teachers in my all-white timber town even knew the facts that Mr. Cushing and I learned later in life.
The information superhighway has carried us to new arenas and now teachers know things my K-12 teachers did not know. That is the way historical research works.
After all, we know more about World War II now than we knew in 1945. To perpetuate a version of history that was part of my education in the 1950s would be to ignore what we have learned about ourselves (warts and all) in the last 75 years. Mr. Cushing justifiably warns us of the consequences.
Kenton Sandine, Bend
