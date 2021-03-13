A letter in Thursday's editorial page reminds us that there are two sides to every story, that it is dangerous to demonize. This is true.
The writer, in referring to the current strike of technical workers at St. Charles, points out the difficulties of management. I imagine their stress is as great as that of the people who are petitioning.
As an outsider, one who has lived here long enough to observe the morph from a smaller, intimate hospital into a large corporate structure, I have heard from friends and family who work or have worked at St. Charles.
Lack of respect, which includes fair wages, has been an ongoing employee concern. Is the problem inevitable, given the expanse of the operation? Is it possible to give the same level of care to employees that we get as patients? As details are worked out it is my hope that all employees are heard and seen as a necessary and valuable part of the health care team.
— Janet Whitey, Bend
