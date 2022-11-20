Gun measure 114

Measure 114 would require a full background check and permit to purchase a gun in the state and ban the sale or transfer of gun magazines that hold more than 10 rounds.

 AP file

Readers may have missed the irony last week when Jefferson County Sheriff Jason Pollock announced his office will not enforce Measure 114, the recently passed statewide gun safety measure that aims to close a registration loophole and bans the sale of large ammunition clips for certain guns.

Several Oregon sheriffs have spoken out against the measure claiming, in varying degrees, they will not support it or enforce it, nor do they have the money or staff to do so.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Editor: 541-633-2166, gobrien@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.