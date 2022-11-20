Readers may have missed the irony last week when Jefferson County Sheriff Jason Pollock announced his office will not enforce Measure 114, the recently passed statewide gun safety measure that aims to close a registration loophole and bans the sale of large ammunition clips for certain guns.
Several Oregon sheriffs have spoken out against the measure claiming, in varying degrees, they will not support it or enforce it, nor do they have the money or staff to do so.
Thanks to reporting by Bulletin staffer Bryce Dole, in the last six months Jefferson County has had three serious gun incidents, one involving an AR-15-style guns and another a death. Deschutes County experienced an attempted mass shooting at the East Side Safeway store at the end of August in which three people died, including the shooter. Nearly 100 rounds had been fired off by the shooter before he took his own life. Again, an AR-15-style gun was involved. And there have been other gun deaths in Deschutes County this past year.
Now comes the first of what is expected to be many lawsuits to remove or rewrite the measure which is set to take effect Dec. 8.
The Oregonian reports that the Oregon Firearms Federation late Friday filed a federal suit against Gov. Kate Brown and the state’s attorney general, hoping to stop the measure from taking effect.
Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey, one of a growing list of sheriffs who have said they won’t enforce the new magazine ban, has joined the lawsuit as a plaintiff.
Deschutes County Sheriff Shane Nelson, who declined to speak directly with The Bulletin, posted a statement on Facebook. He said the sheriff’s office is planning a permitting system required under the new measure, but said that enforcement of the measure would not be a priority for his office, Dole reported. Crook County Sheriff John Gautney has also said staffing is an issue.
Nelson said he has “concerns over the constitutionality” of Measure 114, which Oregon voters narrowly passed Nov. 8.
Can county sheriffs, who are sworn to uphold the law, simply ignore a law if they don’t agree with it? Should they be politicizing laws to appease their constituents? Are they qualified to determine what is constitutional or not?
We think not. Yet, so far, it appears the public has shrugged, perhaps believing that now that the issue is court, let the courts decide. That could take months.
The measure requires gun buyers to obtain a permit from a sheriff’s office and pay $65. It also requires buyers to pay for an approved firearms-safety course. And it requires them to submit photo identification, provide a fingerprint and pass a criminal background check. It also bans the sale or transfer of firearm magazines with more than 10 rounds.
Closing the loophole would have probably sufficed in this case. The loophole allows people to get a gun without completing a background check.
We think that writers of the bill were overreaching, trying to limit too much in one fell swoop. We did endorse the measure, fully, however, because curbing gun violence is a priority.
Will this law prevent the next attempted mass shooting? Impossible to predict. Should we do nothing? Tell that to the next shooting victim's family.
The best alternative may be for the upcoming Legislature that meets in January to narrow the focus of the measure, or rewrite it entirely.
We can only hope we are not too late in stopping the next gun incident.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.