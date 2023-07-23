David Kinker

David Kinker, Bend

 Submitted photo

I’ve been a river guide for over 30 years on 15 different rivers, but earlier this spring, I had my first opportunity to take a multi-day river trip down the North Fork of the John Day.

This wild river cuts through the mountains of northeast Oregon and is home to the best salmon and steelhead habitat remaining in Oregon. Along the way, we witnessed bald eagles soaring up and down the canyon, endured cold, rainy mornings, and enjoyed sunny days.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

David Kinker lives in Bend.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.