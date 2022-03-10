Time is running out for the brave citizens of Ukraine and time may also be running out for the member countries of NATO.
It is extremely unfortunate that Ukraine was not admitted to NATO because of the corruption of former president Viktor Yanukovych — who, by the way, fled Ukraine. It is no surprise that Yanukovych is hiding out in Russia and unsurprisingly Vladamir Putin is considering making Yanukovych the “puppet president” of Ukraine, which is a further slap in the face to the good people of Ukraine.
Now Putin and his “yes men” are wreaking havoc on Ukraine with senseless killing, suffering and destruction.
President Biden and the leaders of the NATO member countries refuse to create and enforce a “no-fly zone” over Ukraine because it could lead to an escalation of the war and in Putin’s words, lead to World War III. Of course, the concern is that the escalation could involve the use of nuclear weapons, much as Putin has already threatened.
So what now? Do Biden or any other world leaders think Putin will stop with Ukraine? What will NATO do when Putin starts amassing troops along the border of Latvia, Lithuania or Romania? Where is NATO’s “red line”?
Will Biden and NATO allow Putin to threaten “nuclear blackmail,” like he is with Ukraine, so as to allow the takeover of independent countries without the interference of NATO member countries?
The member countries of NATO need to be strong and resolute. NATO needs to have a PLAN of ACTION and implement it now.
The member countries of NATO need to tell Putin NOW that:
- All current sanctions on Russia will continue indefinitely.
- The U.S. will immediately cease buying Russian oil and gas.
- The U.S. will complete and activate the Keystone Pipeline as a top priority.
- All countries will stop buying Russian oil and gas as soon as the U.S. can supply it to them.
- Any incursion by Russian forces upon NATO member soil or air space will not be tolerated and will be met with immediate and overwhelming force.
- NATO will not be deterred by the threat of nuclear weapons.
- Any and all assets seized from Russia, Putin and the oligarchs will be used to help rebuild Ukraine.
Time is running out for the Biden administration. As of this writing, as incomprehensible as it may seem, the administration is considering buying oil from questionable and unreliable countries like Venezuela, Iran and possibly the Saudis. (But not Texas, Oklahoma, Ohio, etc? C’mon man!) What are the Biden people thinking?
A few short years ago the U.S. was a net energy exporter. Now, Biden wants to continue to run up the national debt, be indebted to our enemies and not tap into our natural resources while providing thousands of jobs in the energy sector.
If our country was ready for “clean energy” from solar, wind and batteries, it would be a different story. But that technology is nowhere near ready to meet our energy needs currently; perhaps in another five or 10 years. The American people are already tired of higher gas and oil prices and shortages of many everyday commodities and household goods.
But we can do whatever it takes to support Ukraine as long as the Biden administrations faces the reality of our energy needs in the near future. It is time to do the right thing, President Biden: Complete Keystone and re-open the oil patch.
