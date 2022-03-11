As a CASA volunteer, I have spent the last year getting to know kids in a family here in Central Oregon. These children have seen some dark times in their lives and are currently in the foster care system.
Additionally, as a result of the turmoil at home and the COVID pandemic, they missed more than a year of school. However, they are all back at it and working hard to catch up.
In so many ways, they are like most kids their age. They like video games, and they enjoy being outdoors, playing soccer, dance lessons and other activities. Most importantly, they love their mother.
My role has been to build a relationship with them so that I can appropriately advocate for them when it comes time to determine where they will live once their time in “the system” is over. When this case comes to court, I will provide my input to the judge based on what I believe is best for these children.
I have been retired for two years and am often asked what I am doing with all my spare time. Becoming a volunteer for CASA — Court Appointed Special Advocates — is a rewarding part of my answer. I am surprised by the reaction I get — most people are impressed and seem to think it is something they would like to do but can’t. I think they can.
CASA recruits, trains and supports volunteers, like me, to advocate for children in foster care. To be a CASA, though, takes more than just raising your hand. There is an extensive training — 40 hours in total — to acquaint individuals with the rules and regulations, requirements and expectations of the role. After completing the training, CASA staff are available for regular communication and problem solving, and I have benefited from talking to other advocates about my experiences.
When I got started, it was kind of intimidating. I had to call people and tell them who I was and what I wanted. At first, this included the case worker from the Oregon Department of Human Services, the foster parents and the mother. I then got to visit the kids — complicated in my case because they were originally placed out of town with relatives. I have talked to teachers, counselors and other individuals who know the kids. Everyone has been incredibly helpful.
I obviously can’t share all the details of my specific case, but I can tell you there were some things that have happened that were hard to hear and at times to comprehend. I grew up in an intact family, and my wife and I raised three kids into adulthood. The children I am working with — like most of their counterparts in the foster care system — have not been as fortunate to have that stability in their lives.
The kids in my case are, however, luckier than many. Their mom has worked hard to stabilize her life and the kids have been placed temporarily back with her while she continues her climb. Sometime soon, the case will be before the judge to determine if making this placement permanent is in the best interest of the children. I will report to the judge what I have seen over the past several months, and what my recommendation would be.
There are 138 CASA volunteers in Central Oregon. Unfortunately, there are more than 400 children in the foster care system in our region, so CASA is looking for more volunteers. There are trainings coming up for anyone interested in exploring this. The time commitment is light enough that anyone can likely find the time in their month. If you think this might be something that could fit for you, please reach out to CASA at 541 -389-1618 or www.casaofcentraloregon.org. If you want a more personal account, feel free to contact me.
