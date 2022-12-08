As a parent of two adolescents, I’m alarmed about the state of mental health among our youth today.
According to the CDC, suicide is the second leading cause of death among young people ages 10 through 24. In 2021, 37% of high schoolers reported they experienced poor mental health, and fewer than half reported feeling connected to people at school. According to the 2022 State of Mental Health in America, 15% of youth had a major depressive episode in the past year and
10.6% have severe major depression. Sadly, over 60% of youth with major depression didn’t get any treatment, and of those who were able to access some treatment, only 27% received consistent care.
The pandemic didn’t cause this crisis, but it undoubtedly made it worse. While all students have experienced tremendous setbacks, marginalized students have been hit particularly hard. According to the Trevor Project, nearly half of LGBTQIA+ teens seriously considered suicide and 18% attempted suicide in the past year. Bend-La-Pine Schools’ YouthTruth Survey results were sobering. LGBTQIA+ students were least likely to feel engaged with school and education, to feel welcome at school, and to feel content about their lives. Students of color and students with disabilities were also considerably less likely to feel positive about school and life.
Fortunately, BLS is taking action to address these disparities. In collaboration with the Superintendent and District Leadership, the BLS Board established goals to increase student engagement and student experiences of wellness, inclusion, and belonging in schools.
Healthy Schools, a 50/50 partnership between BLS and Deschutes County, aims to meet the needs of students in the areas of mental health, physical health, and preventative healthcare, all of which directly impact student success. The program involves placing Public Health Specialists in high schools to focus on various adolescent risk factors such as suicidal ideation, vaping, bullying, and substance abuse. An important element of the program is implementation of School Based Health Centers (SBHCs). SBHCs make good sense. SBHCs correlate with less missed school, risk prevention, and improved school climate, boosting opportunities for learning, engagement, and belonging. Furthermore, SBHCs lead to improved scholastic outcomes, including higher GPAs, higher test scores, better college preparation, improved attention skills, and fewer suspensions.
Over a third of high schoolers reported experiencing racism before or during the pandemic. Experiences of racism have been linked to poor mental and physical health outcomes and lower academic performance. According to SAMHSA, more than two thirds of individuals have experienced at least one traumatic event by age 16.
Trauma is a significant risk for nearly all behavioral health disorders, substance abuse disorders, and learning issues, as well as long term health problems like asthma, diabetes, and obesity. Students who have unmet health needs are at much higher risk for chronic absenteeism, lower academic performance, and limited engagement, all of which correlate with low graduation rates and high unemployment.
Healthy students are better learners. SBHCs provide more equitable access to multiple health services through trauma informed, culturally competent, and youth-friendly approaches.
This helps students be more academically engaged and connected to their school environment. Partnerships like Healthy Schools help guard against damaging outcomes for students, families, schools, and communities.
By removing barriers to student success and maximizing learning opportunities, students are better equipped to learn. Additionally, families feel more supported, teacher retention improves, and discipline referrals decrease, all of which make for a healthier school climate.
The shadow of the pandemic looms. Schools alone cannot address these challenges. Collaboration is essential to grow healthy students who thrive. BLS and Deschutes County are to be commended for forging integral partnerships like Healthy Schools.
We must celebrate partnerships among various community stakeholders who prioritize our students’ learning and well being.
Moreover, we must be proactive and advocate for more high quality, purposefully planned, effectively managed partnerships as if our students’ lives depend on them, because they do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.