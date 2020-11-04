I agree that The Bulletin should endorse candidates for political office for the reasons you state as well as other matters that come before voters. It is important that such endorsements be accompanied by the reasoning behind them. The Bulletin does this.
I’d feel so much better evaluating your endorsements had I more confidence in your objectivity regarding political candidates, however. It is beyond unfortunate that the media (with few exceptions), social media, Hollywood and sports celebrities, and wealthy Silicon Valley types have banded together to exercise control over the democratic process beyond what their numbers would justify. The opposition the present administration has faced has been unprecedented in both its scope and relentlessness. It has inexplicably migrated from disagreement over ideas and policy to personal animus rising to the level of blind hatred that seems to feed on itself with each subsequent contributor endeavoring to out do the previous diatribe. Just exactly what has the present administration done or failed to do that others, with the same information at the time, would have done differently, except perhaps stopping travel from the country in which the COVID-19 virus originated? Even what they propose doing is exactly what is presently being done regarding pandemic. That otherwise mature responsible news organizations would lay the deaths of over 200,000 people at the feet of the current U.S. president is beyond reprehensible it is dangerous in so many ways.
This is not meant to persuade anyone to vote one way or another. This is an effort to induce change in a small local paper tucked away on the High Desert at the foot of the Cascades. And why not? We should not have to wait for the giant Post, Times or even Seattle P-I to return to their rightful role in a democratic republic such as ours. The Bulletin could lead the way!
Day in, day out, day after day, week after week, year after year, the onslaught has been unrelenting and pervasive. From the stories chosen for coverage, to their placement in the news media, their headlines and “leads,” their emphasis and organization and finally to the actual words and phrases used, all support an editorial stance.
China gave us COVID-19, not President Trump. Where is the outrage? Joe Biden brags on video tape of doing the very type of thing for which Democrats impeached the president. Where is the accountability? The FBI has tapes that seem to implicate Joe Biden in kickback schemes with foreign entities. Where is the media’s curiosity? Does anyone honestly think that if the table were turned these matters would be “handled” in the same way? Four years ago a political party, most likely with the then-president’s knowledge and support, enlisted the aid of official government agencies to undermine the efforts of the opposing party’s candidate. Where is the outrage? More to the point, where is the press?
I concede that President Trump often seems immature. He is abrasive and at times insensitive. He seems to make enemies when he could just as easily make friends. He is his own worst enemy as a candidate. But, as president, exactly what has he done wrong? What policy, program, initiative, bill or deal has been a failure? How does this compare with his predecessor?
It is not enough that MY newspaper be accurate. I want it to be truthful, complete and balanced. I want it to get to the who, what, when, where and, as appropriate, the why. I want context to a story and named sources whenever possible. I want my paper to stand up to “big press.” If I want it fast, I can go online. If I want it “right,” I should be confident in going to my newspaper.
