I have been trying to grasp what this new Republican Party is all about; it came clear in a speech delivered by Kari Lake on Feb. 10, when she stated, “We’ve got so many great candidates that if our elections were really fair, I believe the ranks of Congress, the Senate, I think a White House, I think all the state governorships would be Republican if elections were fair.” For those with short memories, Ms. Lake was the Republican gubernatorial candidate in Arizona in November. She lost but has yet to concede her defeat.
Before analyzing her statement, we need to have a look at the incredibly unpopular positions that have been taken recently by Republicans around the country. Naturally, I must begin with Social Security and Medicare, which were a highlight (lowlight?) of President Biden’s State of the Union Address. Republicans expressed their outrage when Biden mentioned that some Republicans wanted to “sunset” both of these programs; i.e., every five years these programs would expire unless restored in some form by Congress. Biden, of course, had the facts on his side.
Sen. Rick Scott, R-Florida, presided over the National Republican Senatorial Committee for the 2022 midterms and published a 12-point plan that included the aforementioned sunset of Social Security and Medicare. In addition, both Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, are on video speaking in favor of this policy. To call such an approach unpopular would be a massive understatement, especially in Scott’s home state, which is, in large part, the world’s largest retirement community. Why on earth would any politician take such an unpopular position? Before we answer this question. …
Since the Supreme Court Dobbs decision left women’s reproductive rights to the states, more than a dozen have passed laws severely restricting abortion rights, rights that had belonged to women for 50 years. It has been reported that, in a number of these states, women have found it difficult to obtain reproductive care, even if they appear to qualify for a legal exemption. Many OB/GYNs are simply fearful that they might face murder charges after the fact.
Where do Americans come down on this issue? To date, there have been seven up-down referendums on abortion, three in red states — Kansas, Kentucky and Montana — and voters have gone pro-abortion in every one. Polls have shown that between 70% and 75% of Americans opposed the Dobbs decision and high turnout by women in favor of Democratic candidates has been given partial credit for better-than-expected performance by Democratic candidates in the midterms.
Politicians are supposed to understand what it takes to win elections and this does not generally include getting behind highly unpopular issues. No less than George Santos was clever enough to create an entirely new persona in order to win a seat in the House. So what is going on with Republicans?
We now return to Kari Lake and her definition of “fair elections,” elections in which Republican candidates always win. Perhaps Republicans found encouragement in the fact that they came within an eyelash of returning their losing presidential candidate in 2020 to the White House. Given a little more time, Trump’s supporters might have found and hanged Mike Pence on Jan. 6, 2021. Or perhaps Pence might have succumbed to Trump’s entreaties and thrown out the 2020 election results.
Possibly Ms. Lake is focusing on democracies outside of the U.S. that seem to have appeal for many Republicans and their spokesperson, Tucker Carlson.
I am referring, of course, to the democracies in Hungary and Russia where their leaders always seem to win. Does anyone believe that Vladimir Putin was worried about the political consequences in Russia of starting an unpopular war in Ukraine? Or did Putin figure that he would win the next election anyway?
The Republican policy agenda? If you could figure out what it was, you probably wouldn’t like it.
Rich Belzer served as director of federal marketing for an NYSE-listed computer company and was subsequently a senior executive with two NASDAQ-listed high-tech companies. He moved to Bend to join Columbia Aircraft, where he became VP of worldwide sales.
