A vocal group of parents is demanding that Redmond School District stand against Gov. Kate Brown’s mandate for masks in K-12 schools. As a Redmond parent and RN who was involved in the local COVID-19 response, I urge you to weigh the recommendations of highly educated physicians from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, American Academy of Pediatrics and our own St. Charles infectious disease experts over the demands of people without backgrounds in medicine or science. A public health crisis is not political.
My son will be a freshman at Ridgeview High School. My older two children both had their senior years crushed by the pandemic as members of the Class of 2020 and Class of 2021. We understand the heartbreak and frustration of being stuck in comprehensive distance learning, missing out on school activities and being isolated from friends.
Although masks are annoying, my kids were fine with wearing masks if it meant they could go to school and participate in activities.
Throughout the year my kids spent in online school, I provided nurse advice to callers on the COVID-19 Hotline. Because I was based from home, my kids gained better insight on why we needed to follow precautions, but it also made them more upset to see people around the community resisting guidelines, prolonging the pandemic and their opportunity to have more normal lives at school.
Each time my call volume dwindled on the hotline, my kids got excited that we were getting closer to normalcy. But then another holiday or event, another round of people protesting precautions, would prompt a new surge and my phone would be overloaded again.
Each time we thought we turned a corner, they would be heartbroken to see that no, we didn’t because we can’t seem to convince people to take the measures to get through the pandemic. In resisting recommendations from medical experts, we have prolonged our suffering.
A lot of people will argue that children weren’t impacted much by COVID, but please pay attention to the warnings that the delta variant has significantly changed the game. Wouldn’t it be at least worthwhile to wait to see if kids are impacted by this current surge in cases before boldly speaking out against medical recommendations by the nation’s pediatricians?
In what other situation would people charged with the care of children go against the consensus of pediatricians?
Dr. Douglas Merrill, the chief medical officer for St. Charles Health System in Bend and Redmond, recently spoke at the Bend-La Pine School Board. He was quoted in The Bulletin as saying: “The decision to wear a mask by all of us will make a very big difference in how bad this pandemic will be in our community and how long it will last.”
Merrill explained to the board that St. Charles has run out of beds at all four of its hospitals, and has halted elective surgeries.
“Our current vaccination rate in Deschutes County is not high enough to provide herd immunity against the delta variant or any variant,” Merrill said. “The patients are younger on average than they were a few months ago. This variant is tough on all ages.”
Please consider that St. Charles is the largest employer in Central Oregon. Many caregivers at St. Charles are exhausted and burned out. These are parents of students needing help from the community to help us through the stress of the pandemic.
Finally, I appreciate the difficult challenges faced by local school board members in weighing the hard decisions brought on by the pandemic. I was excited to drop my son off at his first high school sports practice last week. He looks forward to starting a summer elective camp next week. Even if he has to wear a mask, things feel so much better this year to have in-person school. We don’t want to risk losing that.
