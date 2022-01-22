Thanks to the Bulletin for continuing to provide coverage on Sen . Wyden’s River Democracy Act. As a hunter, I’m excited about this bill. It has the potential to be one of the most meaningful bills for land and water conservation our state has ever seen.
I’m an “adult-onset hunter” — essentially, I didn’t have a parent or grandparent to pass those skills down to me. I took the initiative to learn as an adult. As a result, I have spent my fair share of hours on and along Wild & Scenic Rivers in every season imaginable, from freezing cold to blazing heat, through abundant mosquitos and the incredible salmonfly hatch. I learned to deer hunt along a Wild & Scenic River in Central Oregon, and had one of the most spectacular experiences of my life elk hunting along a proposed Wild & Scenic River in Northeast Oregon last fall.
The particular creek that I hunted in Northeast Oregon — which, in true hunting fashion, shall remain nameless — was perhaps the wildest and “elkiest” place I’ve ever been in Oregon. There was fresh sign everywhere: the grass where they recently bedded down was newly crushed, the deep game trail they’d carved into the soil was the freshest I’d seen, and you could still smell them. This, I thought to myself, was clearly a place worth hunting, and clearly a place deserving of the protections proposed in the River Democracy Act.
With that in mind, perhaps you can imagine my frustration when I read that my congressional representative, Cliff Bentz, was using hunting as some sort of red herring for his opposition to the River Democracy Act, claiming that this bill would do poorly by hunters like me. Let me take a moment to say loudly, and clearly: Cliff Bentz’s views on this bill do not accurately represent everyone in his district, including hunters.
From my perspective, this bill will be a net gain for hunters. It seeks to protect some of the last best remaining fish and wildlife habitat we have in this state, including places that are used throughout their lifecycle: winter range, calving and fawning areas, migration routes, and more. Nothing would change about how hunting or fishing opportunities are managed — the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act says that explicitly. Everything would remain in the hands of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, as it has been for over 100 years.
The list of benefits that stem from this bill are long, both economically and ecologically. Thanks to research institutes like Headwaters Economics, we know that rural communities close to public lands and waters fair better during economic downturns, specifically because money coming from recreation supports local businesses and the constellation of guides, outfitters, gear shops and the like that comprise Oregon’s nearly $16 billion recreation economy. Even more importantly, those recreation dollars turn into local jobs.
As far as mining goes, I struggle to find sympathy there. This bill, should it pass, would move Oregon from protecting around 2% of its rivers as Wild & Scenic to 6% by my math. If miners are dissatisfied with the opportunities available on the remaining 94% of waterways in Oregon, I suggest they find another hobby.
I sincerely hope that Rep. Bentz will come to see the benefits that the River Democracy Act would provide for his constituents around the state. This bill will protect critically important habitat for game big and small, as well as for salmon, steelhead, and other native fish. I am grateful that Oregonians before me had the foresight to protect places like the Wild & Scenic Deschutes, Rogue, and North Umpqua Rivers. By getting the River Democracy Act through Congress, we can ensure that future hunters, anglers, hikers, and rafters all have places just as special to enjoy.
