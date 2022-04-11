Worrell Wayside was designated a county park on Sept. 24, 1997, to be preserved and protected for public access and recreation. It is at risk of being demolished, blown up and taken away from the citizens of Deschutes County for the purpose of creating 68 additional parking spaces at the county administrative campus on Northwest Wall Street.
The park is 1.29 acres in the heart of downtown Bend and there is nothing else like it. It is a natural open space, a refuge for people and wildlife and a place to observe a remnant of what our town looked like before it was paved and developed.
Currently it looks as though it could use more care and attention, however, there are trails, picnic tables, benches, and a gazebo. This unique rocky lava flow contains an assortment of native plants; mature ponderosa pines, juniper, and native shrubs and grasses which are well established and do not require irrigation. Wildlife is also present in the form of lizards, chipmunks, marmots, deer; birds such as hummingbirds, goldfinches, juncos, and jays call this place home. The area is also a sanctuary for pollinators including bumble bees, native bees, honeybees and butterflies.
If this park area is “redeveloped” and 34,700 cubic yards of the lava flow is removed for 68 additional parking spaces it will be no more, forever. Humanity cannot remake a natural area like Worrell Wayside. I am sure that at some time in the history of Central Park, in the heart of New York City since 1840, someone thought — wouldn’t that be a great area to remove the park for parking. Thank goodness no one listened. It is now a National Historic Landmark.
How can an area that was designated as a county Park just be redesigned because two county commissioners think it is a good idea? Shouldn’t this park be protected for future generations?
On Earth Day, April 22nd, there will be an ”Art in the Park” event from 1:30 to 4:00 to raise awareness and sign a petition.
Please let your county commissioners know that you believe this natural area needs to be preserved for future generations. Email them at citizeninput@deschutes.org. Thank you.
