Guest Column
Bulletin file photo

Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor or a guest column.

On January 24, 2022, by a 2-1 vote, Deschutes County Commissioners directed staff to develop a Request For Proposals to ”redesign” (in other words, demolish) Worrell Park so it could be converted into a parking lot. That’s because, in 2019, County staff estimated that 48 additional parking spaces would be needed.

After staff issued the 2022 RFP, bidders submitted proposals that ranged between $2.5 and $2.8 million to demolish Worrell Park. The fact is, destroying Worrell Park will actually net an additional 68 parking spaces. But, why did two commissioners push forward with their plan when things have so clearly changed? In 2019, no one had any idea that, in early 2020, the world would experience the devastating COVID pandemic.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Toby Bayard lives in Bend

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.