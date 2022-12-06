On January 24, 2022, by a 2-1 vote, Deschutes County Commissioners directed staff to develop a Request For Proposals to ”redesign” (in other words, demolish) Worrell Park so it could be converted into a parking lot. That’s because, in 2019, County staff estimated that 48 additional parking spaces would be needed.
After staff issued the 2022 RFP, bidders submitted proposals that ranged between $2.5 and $2.8 million to demolish Worrell Park. The fact is, destroying Worrell Park will actually net an additional 68 parking spaces. But, why did two commissioners push forward with their plan when things have so clearly changed? In 2019, no one had any idea that, in early 2020, the world would experience the devastating COVID pandemic.
In January 2022, Bend City Councilor Barb Campbell stated the obvious: “COVID means that so many people are working from home, and many of those people are never going back. COVID has caused a major shift in how people work. An on-line search on “COVID changed how we work” returned hundreds of articles and reports published by “esteemed entities” (Harvard Law School, Harvard Business School, the Wharton School, Stanford University … the list is long). These well- documented studies provide a clear and reliable forecast hat remote and flexible work is here to stay.
In February 2021, the Harvard Business School published an article that stated this: “The pandemic has sped up macro trends in consumer behavior, business management, and hiring. That, along with insights gained by months of adjustments to work roles, schedules, routines, and priorities, have prompted employers and employees to reconsider many default assumptions about what they do along with how and why they do it. The changes will vary by field and employer, but experts predict flexibility and safety will be top priorities that could bring, for instance, a rethinking of the five-day work week and the way employees earn and spend vacation time. Also, the power dynamics between employers and employees will shift as each reappraise the other’s roles in light of what they learned during the pandemic.”
A number of studies also forecast that one way that governments and businesses are now able to attract highly qualified candidates is to offer remote work, flexible schedules and other hybrid approaches. For instance, the Wharton School published research that states, in part, “Remote work used to be considered a nice-to-have office perk, but social distancing has made it the norm”. Stanford published a paper that states, “As … people return to the workplace, many will continue to work remotely”.
Some County employees already work remotely or opt for hybrid schedules. And, in 2021, Oregon’s Legislature passed HB 2560 which required that public meetings must be accessible remotely, via phone, video or other virtual means. Many citizens of Deschutes County are opting to use these “remote tools”.
COVID aside, more recently the county hired a consulting firm (HHPR) whose preliminary findings indicate that there are several opportunities to better utilize the county’s existing campus parking by implementing various strategies. While HHPR didn’t explicitly reference remote work, a team of county staff recently studied the matter and found that the county already relies on remote work and flexible scheduling for some positions.
Many members of the community oppose demolishing Worrell Park which sits on a lava flow with natural vegetation. It’s home to many watchable wildlife species of birds, mammals, lizards, and insects. Once Worrell Park is blown up and flattened, county residents will lose a little gem that many of us value. Sadly, it’s becoming clear that it’s not necessary to “pave a mini-paradise” with a parking lot. Please ask Deschutes County Commissioners to preserve Worrell Park. It would be expensive to demolish it if there are other alternatives. Let our commissioners know your position on this topic at board@deschutes.org
