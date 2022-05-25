On May 18 Bend city councilors approved changes to the proposed shelter code updates. Since then the city has sent out an update announcing the approval touting these changes and both OPB and The Bulletin reported on the changes to these. Unfortunately none of the recent reports and communications talk about what the new language actually means.
On-site management
Homeless shelters are to have shelter managers ostensibly on-site when the shelter is open. One assumes this means someone trained to deal with issues that might arise at the shelter, correct? Well, not really, the approved language allows the shelter operator to designate a resident as the shelter manager, and this shelter manager can leave the premises. There is no language in the proposed code stating what the qualifications of the shelter manager should be, nor that the appointed resident manager meet any sort of qualifications. And about that statement that they can leave for short periods? What is a short period? Is this 15 minutes, 4 hours, etc? It seems to me that all of these things should have been addressed and explicitly spelled out in the code so there is no ambiguity. As this code item is written, a shelter can appoint anyone to be the shelter manager and there is no requirement that they be continuously available on site while the shelter is open. So when a shelter organizer says the shelter is going to have to allow a resident manager, and this manager has a criminal record, maybe uses drugs and decides to leave for a few hours, who is going to be able to enforce the intent of having on-site management? What does enforcement actually look like? The answer is no one can say as there is nothing to enforce. No one from the city, including the police, will have anything they can point to in the code to require the facility operators provide a competent, trained manager who will be always available. What about us residents — seriously? We can complain all we want about this and nothing can be done about it. There is nothing in the code that spells any of this out.
Public notice for proposed shelters
And what about the requirements that local neighbors and neighborhood associations be notified of any proposed shelters? It’s all fine and good to be notified. Seems a good idea, right? Well, again, there is nothing in the new code language that says anything regarding what recourse can come of this notification. Our neighbors will be notified. Great, that should have been assumed anyway. These same neighbors will not be able to do anything about the proposed shelter. As long as the shelter is proposed to be located as defined by the code there are no rules in the code as to what the shelter operator can and can’t do, who can and can’t stay, who will be in charge, etc. None of this is spelled out; no words exist in the code to define any of this. The city is hoping the shelter operator will be reputable and responsible and that it will develop meaningful rules for the residents. Hope is not what I for one would like to rely on.
So, yes, words matter. If we as a city are going to meaningfully address the homeless problem, we need to meaningfully address it with detailed specific words. Actual written enforceable code language should have been developed to provide meaningful change, to give city enforcement personnel, the city police and the public meaningful ways to deal with the details associated with having shelters located within our city.
Is this what we elected our city councilors to do, put fuzzy meaningless language into our city codes so we can all feel good? This is not what I for one expect from my elected representatives.
