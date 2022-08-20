Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor or a guest column.

Recent events have led me to study the history of abortion in Ireland, a country that is 78% Catholic as of their 2016 census.

Abortion had been prohibited since 1861 yet, as of January 1, 2019, Ireland has one of the most liberal abortion laws in Europe; abortion is permitted in Ireland during the first twelve weeks of pregnancy and later in cases where the pregnant woman’s life or health is at risk, or in cases of a fatal fetal abnormality.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Rich Belzer served as director of federal marketing for an NYSE-listed computer company and was subsequently a senior executive with two NASDAQ-listed high-tech companies. He moved to Bend to join Columbia Aircraft, where he became VP of worldwide sales.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.