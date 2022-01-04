I would like to thank Brenna Visser for her recent article about the city of Bend receiving proposals for managed homeless camps. And I would like to thank our former police chief, Jim Porter, for serving on the board of Central Oregon Villages, clearly a local effort working to help create safer living environments for our homeless brothers and sisters.
Last year about this time, I had the opportunity to serve dinner to homeless folks staying at the First Presbyterian Church before a warming shelter could open. The people I met varied in age. Many were single males; some single females. There were a good number of couples and even a family or two. They were polite, grateful, and mindful. In smaller groups, they exhibited concern for one another. They respected the rules laid out to stay in the church. Each one of these people would make an excellent candidate for a managed homeless camp.
This experience helped me see that it isn’t useful to lump all homeless folks into one category. They are not all addicts. They don’t all suffer from mental health issues. Indeed, one night after serving dinner, I went down to Safeway and saw a different group of men, much more hardened, talking about knives as I approached. This was more intimidating for sure. And clearly, they were not going to spend the night in a shelter of any kind. Nonetheless, their reasons for homelessness need to be addressed also.
As I read the concerns of those who live or work near these proposed camps, I notice that we lead with a ‘defend’ mindset, rather than with love. It’s easy to see the homeless on our streets as being so very different from ourselves. We can’t imagine from our more fortunate places in life how they got there, and we are willing to defend our positions with passion. Of course, there are many in our city who will never have to contend with a managed camp. More’s the shame. It’s an opportunity to look into our hearts.
As an aside, please know that I worked for 20 years at a school near the proposed camp on Ninth Street. I live in the neighborhood and often walk the trails that run through the parks, around the schools, and below Ninth Street as well as the streets. So, the quality and safety of this area are of deep concern to me also. And I’m left with the question, if we want to meet this problem head-on, where will the homeless live?
As we move from Christmas — wasn’t that the story of an innocent babe whose life calls us to constantly evaluate how we are living our lives with respect to the less fortunate among us — to Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, I wonder how we might see ourselves as connected. It’s a stretch, I know. And yet there is a common theme here. It focuses on whether we are capable of responding in love or reacting in fear. In “A Christmas Sermon on Peace”, Dr. King wrote:
“It really boils down to this: that all life is interrelated. We are all caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied into a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly. We are made to live together because of the interrelated structure of reality.”
Perhaps we could keep this utmost in our minds and in our hearts as we celebrate Dr. King and think about how we might lead with love as we work to solve our city’s most pressing problems. This is an ongoing endeavor that is not limited to a day or a season.
