This summer, my wife and I made the difficult decision to remove our children from Bend-La Pine Schools.
It wasn’t without long conversations, tears, laughs, and back to tears. But we knew we had to do something as the schools had lost their way under its current administration and board.
You often hear during our school board meetings that the administration doesn’t understand how or why they’ve lost over 1,000 students, and climbing, in the last two years. Droves of families have chosen to remove themselves from a table at which they no longer feel welcome. Parents have been branded domestic terrorists, racists, colonizers, rednecks, and other unmentionable labels across social media outlets. We were locked out of a board meeting when there was additional seating room available and have felt unsafe and silenced. Meanwhile, a sitting school board member incites violence by telling people to “Go outside and **** **** up” with no repercussions.
Upon submitting our unenrollment letter to school administration, where we clearly stated the reasons for our leaving, we received a reply from Superintendent Cook offering an opportunity to meet and discuss our concerns as to why we decided to seek educational opportunities for our children elsewhere. Our reply to Dr. Cook is as follows:
“We appreciate the offer Dr. Cook, but all we’ve been doing these last two years is talking. Voicing our concerns. Following the district’s policies and procedures. Screaming, even, to be heard. All to come to the conclusion that this Administration and Board can’t even follow its own policies and have proven time and time again that parents don’t matter in this district. The proof is in how you conduct yourselves. Never holding one another accountable for your actions or words. You protect and cover for one another, as if being an accomplice to an abusive parent or partner. This Board and Administration is quick to congratulate one another for “All The Work”, yet nothing in the physical world has been produced. You all speak of change and being welcoming and equitable towards all walks of life. Instead, your actions show hatred and blatant disrespect towards those of us that don’t align with your political aspirations and beliefs. Leaving BLPS has removed a huge weight from our shoulders as we enter the 2022/2023 school year. Being allowed to participate in a family-centered environment where my children come first. A place where visitors and volunteers are allowed to partake in day-to-day school activities and learning. A place where parents are respected as the main caregivers to lead the upbringing of our children. I no longer have to scrutinize every book, assignment, or task given by a teacher. My pre-teen daughter no longer needs to worry about a genetically born male being allowed to enter the girls’ locker room. We also look forward to academic time being spent on actual academia as opposed to one sided social/political ideologies and grading that reflects actual mastery of a subject, and not bloating of passing grades to seem like learning is being achieved. As much as I appreciate the offer to sit and once again talk Dr. Cook, I feel it is too little, too late. I hope my above thoughts will resonate with you all, next time a parent reaches out for help, or is not being heard.”
To my fellow parents: We know there are some outstanding and phenomenal educators within Bend-La Pine Schools. But pay close attention to leadership. You too can find a way that works for your family and your children. It doesn’t have to be within Bend-La Pine Schools. To this date, we have not received any response or comment from a sitting BLP School Board member.
