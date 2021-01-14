When we began searching for a new Bend-La Pine Schools’ superintendent in the fall of 2019, we had no idea what the world had in store for all of us. During this yearlong process, we have had to delay, pivot and adjust more times than we’d like to count. Today, however, we are celebrating the end result — a superintendent who is the visionary leader our community needs at this time: Dr. Steve Cook.
Dr. Cook, who is currently superintendent for Coeur d’Alene School District in Idaho, is passionate about the work we prioritize here in Bend-La Pine Schools : providing a vision that builds investment across stakeholders, making unfaltering decisions rooted in equity and excellence, partnering with staff and the larger community and building the capacity of our amazing team. He puts students at the center of decision-making, and he complements this with the deep on-the-ground crisis and operational experience we need to move through this pandemic and emerge even stronger. Dr. Cook is skilled, grounded, humble and inspiring. We know that he is the right fit for our schools and will help us build on our success and fulfill our mission to serve each and every student.
This board took on an inclusive search process that included a 17-person selection committee with diverse membership — twice the normal size — because we wanted a range of voices in the discussion. All forums were recorded and provided online, and we challenged our community to offer feedback in alignment with the clear criteria with which we were evaluating candidates. Well over 400 community members watched these sessions live, and over 800 provided feedback via our survey. That is the mark of a community that truly values its children and their education.
In thinking about those four core competencies — visionary leader, advocate for equity, community partner and capacity builder — we would like to take the opportunity to share with you why Dr. Cook was our clear choice.
Vision: Dr. Cook is an instructional leader who has experience in the areas our district wants to move. He has experience building student agency by putting the “cognitive load” for learning on the kids as well as embedding social and emotional learning into the core curriculum. He has developed diverse pathways for success for students.
Equity: Dr. Cook has demonstrated experience making the hard — and sometimes unpopular — decisions to ensure every child has equitable access to what we want for all graduates. He has a strong moral compass and believes deeply in continuing to develop anti-racist and equitable schools where all students feel welcome and ready to achieve.
Community: Dr. Cook is a relationship builder — within districts, communities and at the state level. He will be an advocate for us within Oregon and a true partner with our local agencies and community-based nonprofits. We value Dr. Cook’s rich experience passing levies, managing real estate, adjusting school boundaries and advocating for schools at a local and state level. Dr. Cook is committed to meeting with diverse community groups as he begins his transition to superintendent.
Capacity Building: Dr. Cook embodies our district’s belief in “collective genius.” He both harnesses the assets of those whom he works with and then develops a shared accountability for his team’s success.
Selecting a superintendent is one of the most powerful and important parts of serving on the school board. All of our board members have dedicated endless hours to this process and put their hearts into this effort. Thank you to every member of the staff and community who helped during this process. We listened to your voices and believe we have selected a leader who will inspire us all.
We cannot wait to begin our next chapter, working in partnership with Dr. Steve Cook to make our schools even stronger.
