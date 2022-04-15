Thank you to the editors of The Bulletin for your continued coverage of the war in Ukraine. For those to whom this war seems far away and unimportant to our lives in America, I offer this information, adapted from The Economist magazine, the Washington Post, and the New York Times.
Why Ukraine matters: Ukraine is a central European nation that may seem far from America and its interests. But Ukraine’s importance extends far beyond its borders. The fate of Ukraine has enormous implications for the rest of the continent, the health of the global economy and even America’s place in the world. Moscow’s move against Ukraine, once a member of the Soviet Union, is increasing fears over the security of other former Soviet countries in Eastern Europe. It has heightened concerns about the strength of the western alliance and America’s ability to influence it. It has raised fuel prices across the world. Military action is disrupting both grain production and export in Ukraine, raising food costs for consumers across the world.
Why Ukraine deserves our help: Ukraine is a democracy struggling to defend its territorial borders and freedoms. Russia has annexed Crimea, supported breakaway Russian dominated sectors in eastern Ukraine, and committed war crimes by brutal attacks on Ukrainian civilians. The lack of response to these same crimes in 2014 in Crimea and Syria has persuaded President Putin that the West will not defend its partners or its values.
Why Ukraine must win: Putin has become the leader of an ultranationalist trend that is rearing its ugly head in different parts of the world. His repression at home and his appeals to white nationalism, combined with his aggression abroad make him a force that must be stopped. Even with their many flaws, western democracies are the best defense right now against the spread of autocracy. For Ukraine, a decisive victory would deter yet another Russian invasion and would help deter aggression against other former states of the Soviet Union. Ukraine would be able to resist the compromises that would make further aggression more likely. Victory would also be the best basis for sustaining a democratic state that is less corrupted by oligarchs and Russian infiltration.
The prize for the West would be almost as great. Not only could Ukraine invigorate the cause of democracy, but it would also enhance security for Europe and America. It is crucial to show both Russia and China that aggression against other nations offers no rewards and has high costs.
How we can help: It is important to let our administration know that you support the urgency of military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.
Contact the White House: https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
Support the Ukrainian military. The Bank of Ukraine accepts credit or direct funds transfer to help the military: tinyurl.com/BulletinUkrainebank
Other local, U.S.-based, or global organizations are active in Ukraine.
Revived Soldiers Ukraine is a well-established 501(c)(3) U.S. charity that has been providing medical and humanitarian help to Ukraine for many years: https://www.rsukraine.org
Direct Relief is one of the world’s largest distributors of donated medical supplies: tinyurl.com/Bulletindirectrelief
Mercy Corps is sending aid workers to Romania and Poland to support local organizations help refugees: https://www.mercycorps.org/donate/crisis-ukraine-give-now
International Medical Corps is focused on medical services, food and water in Ukraine: tinyurl.com/BulletinInternationalrelief
Save the Children’s Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund can help provide children and families with immediate aid, such as food, water, hygiene kits, psychosocial support and cash assistance: tinyurl.com/Bulletinsavethechildren
Other organizations, including Doctors without Borders and UNICEF, do important work in Ukraine, but you may not be able to specify that your donation goes there.
