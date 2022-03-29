I would like to respond to Frank Barnes’ glowing letter on President Biden on Sunday, March 20. He paints a glowing review of President Biden, but the most recent polls do not support his position.
The Rasmussen report on March 24, 2022, has the Biden disapproval rate of 58%. The Harris Poll from Feb 23-24 has the percent of people thinking the country is on the wrong track at 62%. The same Harris poll shows 64% of people think the economy is on the wrong track.
Here are three major issues hard working Americans are facing and why they overwhelming disapproval of Biden’s agenda:
1) Inflation is now running at 7.9%, the highest rate since the Jimmy Carter days. Inflation affects everyone, regardless of color or economic status. However, it impacts the middle to lower income people of this country the most. On his first day in office, President Biden stopped the Keystone Pipeline and stopped drilling for oil on federal lands. Our country was energy independent when Biden took office, now the U.S. is not energy independent. Our president is now begging foreign countries like Saudi Arabia and Venezuela to sell us oil. The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia won’t even return his call. This increase in oil prices will impact the cost of all goods and services on every single item people use in their daily lives. Food, medicine, cars, television, cellphones, etc. all use petroleum. The increase in fuel, now over 50% higher than a year ago will cause shipping and manufacturing costs for all goods to increase across the board in the coming months and years. Strap in Americans, this inflation will not be short lived.
2) Immigration – The previous administration worked for over three years to slow the flow of illegal foreign nationals into our country. Now the Biden administration has an open border policy. The most recent data from U.S. Customs and Boarder Protection (CBP) report an unprecedented increase in total enforcement actions. Fiscal Year 2020 had 646,822 actions; FY21 increased to 1,959,519, and FY22 YTD is already at 967,743. Additionally, all the illegals coming into the U.S. never had to take a COVID test or have proof of a vaccine, while our entire country was under lockdown, required to mask and get vaccines. How absurd was that. The U.S. is literally being invaded by foreign nationals and border czar Vice President Harris, is still missing in action and has only visited Austin, Texas, once. However, she flew to Europe to discuss Russia invading Ukraine. How about securing the U.S. border first?
3) Drugs entering the U.S. With the unchecked flow of illegal nationals into our country, the flow of drugs, especially fentanyl, has reached an all-time high epidemic level. In 2019 CBP seized 2.4K lbs. In 2020 it was 4.8K lbs. In 2021 it skyrocketed to 11.2K lbs., and through February 2022, 4.2K lbs. have been seized. Fentanyl is an incredibly powerful opioid painkiller. It is 50-100 times more potent than morphine, and even just a small amount can cause a fatal overdose. One kilogram of fentanyl is equivalent to 500,000 lethal doses, per federal government estimates, meaning the seizures represent 2.5 billion doses prevented from entering the country. What we don’t know is how much fentanyl made it into the U.S. without detection. With continued lax boarder policies, the U.S. will just continue to suffer at the hands of the drug cartels.
These are just a few of the issues why ordinary U.S. citizens don’t like President Biden’s agenda.
